NBC Picks Up Betty White Hidden-Camera Show

NBC has ordered 12 episodes of a new hidden-camera comedy

show hosted by Betty White.

The half-hour Betty

White's Off Their Rockers is based on the European series Benidorm Bastards and follows a group of

seven senior citizens as they play pranks on younger people. The 89-year-old White

will also serve as executive producer on the show.

"Betty White is a comedic genius who escalates hilarity in

any situation," said Paul Telegdy, executive VP, alternative programming,

NBC and Universal Media Studios. "Viewers will thoroughly enjoy watching

her pull one over on the unsuspecting youth of America."

Off Their Rockers

is produced by Chris Coelen's Kinetic Content.