NBC Picks Up Betty White Hidden-Camera Show
NBC has ordered 12 episodes of a new hidden-camera comedy
show hosted by Betty White.
The half-hour Betty
White's Off Their Rockers is based on the European series Benidorm Bastards and follows a group of
seven senior citizens as they play pranks on younger people. The 89-year-old White
will also serve as executive producer on the show.
"Betty White is a comedic genius who escalates hilarity in
any situation," said Paul Telegdy, executive VP, alternative programming,
NBC and Universal Media Studios. "Viewers will thoroughly enjoy watching
her pull one over on the unsuspecting youth of America."
Off Their Rockers
is produced by Chris Coelen's Kinetic Content.
