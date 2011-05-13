NBC Picks Up 'Bent,' 'Free Agents,' 'BFF'

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 upfronts

NBC on Friday picked up four new series and renewed Chuck for a fifth and final season as the network adds to its roster of shows for the fall.

The Peacock has picked up Are You There Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea, a comedy based on the book by E! talk show host Chelsea Handler. The series from Warner Bros. TV about a group of tewenty somethings living and working together stars Laura Prepon as Handler's character and Handler herself will costar as her older sister, as well as executive produce.

Also ordered is Free Agents, a single-camera comedy based on a U.K. format about two quirky coworkers who fall in love. Hank Azaria co-stars in the series from Universal Media Studios.

Bent, another UMS comedy, is about a recently divorced mother (Amanda Peet) who's trying not to fall for the attractive contractor she hires to redo her kitchen. Arrested Development's Jeffrey Tambor co-stars.

Last is BFF (aka Best Friends Forever, formerly the untitled Lennon Parhan/Jessica St. Clair project), a single-cam comedy from UMS about a woman and her live-in boyfriend who take in her best friend after a divorce.

Chuck's loyal fan base has also saved the perenially on-the-bubble series again, with the spy caper set to return for a 13-episode fifth and final season.

Safe to call canceled is The Event, which premiered in the fall to much buzz (but lackluster ratings) and returned weak in midseason after a three-month hiatus.

On Thursday NBC picked upThe Playboy Club, Awake and Grimm to series, and on Wednesday orderedWhitney, Up All Night, Smash and Prime Suspect.