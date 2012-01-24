NBC Picks Up 10 Pilots

NBC has finalized orders for 10 pilots, going heavy on the comedy sise with eight projects in the works as well as two dramas.

Sticking to the ground it re-tread with Whitney and Are You There, Chelsea? this season, Monday's pick-ups include three multi-camera comedies: An untitled project from Late Night host Jimmy Fallon about the adventures in parenting of three 30-something childlike men; the previously announced Roseanne Barr vehicle Downwardly Mobile starring the sitcom vet as a mobile home park proprietor; and Daddy's Girls, about a young woman who returns home from overseas to

discover her father is dating the "mean girl" from her high school.

In single cameras, NBC has an adaptation of the U.K. series Friday Night Dinner from The Office creator Greg Daniels; Go On, about a sportscaster trying to move on from loss finding solace from his mandatory group therapy; and the office comedy Animal Kingdom about a House-like veterinarian who loves animals but hates their owners. Also piloted are Next Caller Please, a gender/workplace comedy about a brash alpha male DJ and his new

feminist co-host at a satellite radio station; and an untitled project

from executive producer Hilary Winston about a woman plotting her revenge on the fiancé

who dumped her.

The drama pilots are the fire department procedural Chicago Fire from Law & Order producer Dick Wolf and medical drama County from Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) with Jason Ritter attached to star.