NBC Owned TV Stations Ups Sarah Glover to Social Media Editor

NBC Owned Television Stations is furthering its social media push, with the promotion of Sarah Glover to social media editor. The NBCUniversal division made the announcement Monday.

Glover, who had been serving as social media editor for NBC10 Philadelphia/WCAU for the last two years, will be tasked with increasing and engaging social media audiences for the group’s 11 local NBC stations and regional news network NECN.

“Sarah is smart, collaborative and understands firsthand the daily needs of our stations' digital teams,” said Josh Kleinbaum, executive editor of digital media, NBC Owned Television Stations. “As audiences increasingly turn to social media for their local news and information, Sarah will play an integral role in ensuring we have the right strategies in place to engage our communities and distribute our content across the various social platforms.”

At NBC10 Philadelphia, Glover managed social portals and mobile apps to create a community on social media and expand the station’s brand. She previously worked as a staff photographer for the Philadelphia Daily News and The Philadelphia Inquirer.