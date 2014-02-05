NBC Owned Stations Send 25 to Sochi

The NBC Owned Stations group has dispatched a team of 25 anchors, reporters, photographers and producers to Sochi to cover the 2014 Olympic Games, the most the group has sent to an international event in recent history. The team represents each of the 10 markets served by the NBC-owned stations.

Headquartered out of the International Broadcast Center, the NBC Owned Stations team has dedicated locations within Olympic Park from which local anchors/reporters will broadcast live to their respective NBC stations. The team includes WNBC's Bruce Beck, covering his fourth Games, KNSD San Diego's Steven Luke, reporting from his third Games, and KNTV San Francisco-San Jose's Janelle Wang, on her first Olympics assignment. The team also includes WRC Washington's Alexander Prudovsky, who will serve as a Russian translator for his colleagues.

"The outstanding work of our colleagues at the Olympic Games has always been one of the most successful collaborations between our stations," said Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations. "With a dedicated group working together in Sochi, we will provide a localized perspective on a global event, personalizing the Games in a meaningful way for our viewers at home."

On top of the wall-to-wall Olympics coverage, the Sochi NBC Stations team will produce and deliver the The Olympic Zone in collaboration with NBC Sports. Each station will also send out local newsletters featuring highlights and updates each day, which viewers can sign up for on the stations' websites.