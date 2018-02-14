NBC Orders Season Two of ‘Midnight, Texas’

Summer drama Midnight, Texas has won a second season from NBC. Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder, consulting producers on the first season, will be showrunners for season two. They will executive produce, along with David Janollari.

The series is produced by Universal Television and David Janollari Entertainment.

NBC describes the show as a supernatural thriller, based on the book series by Charlaine Harris about a remote Texas town where nothing is what it seems. “In Midnight, Texas, being normal is strange and only outsiders fit in. It’s a mysterious safe haven for those who are different—a perfect place for anyone looking to hide from the outside world,” says NBC.

Midnight, Texas stars François Arnaud as Manfred, a charming psychic who can communicate with spirits and finds safety in Midnight with both human and supernatural allies.

“I am stoked at the prospect of a second season of Midnight, Texas,” Harris said. “I can't wait to revisit my favorite town to discover what its inhabitants have been up to the past few months. Now the viewers, who've been asking me questions daily, will have their reward.”

The show ran in the 10 p.m. Monday timeslot over the summer.