NBC Orders 'Rosemary's Baby' Miniseries

NBC is adapting Ira Levin's Rosemary's Baby into a four-hour miniseries, the network announced Tuesday.

The project will be produced by Lionsgate Television, with Joshua Maurer, Alix Witlin and David Stern serving as executive producers.

“As we move into the event movie and miniseries space, Rosemary’s Baby represents the kind of attention-getting, surprising project that will make noise for us," said NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke. "The story has been updated and moved to Paris, but it’s faithful to the spirit of Ira Levin’s classic novel. This is a compelling tale wonderfully told.”

The book was adapted by Roman Polanski into a feature film in 1968.

The announcement follows CBS ordering its own four-hour mini on Monday The Dovekeepers, to air in 2015.