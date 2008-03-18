NBC Orders Reality Cooking Show Chopping Block

NBC ordered a new cooking-competition series, Chopping Block.

The show, which will be hosted by chef and restaurateur Marco Pierre White of Brittan’s Hell’s Kitchen, will take couples dreaming of opening their own restaurant and pit them against one another in a series of challenges to see who can do the best job. The winning couple will get their own restaurant.

"Everyone flirts with the idea of what it would be like to own their own restaurant," said Craig Plestis, executive vice president of alternative programming, development and specials for NBC, in a statement. "Our series will expose all of the unseen pitfalls, the behind-the-scenes madness and utter exhaustion that accompany the passion, art and business of a new restaurant, all under Marco's watchful and critical eye. In the end, one couple will be totally thrilled, but their real challenge will have just begun."

NBC did not give a premiere date for the new series.