NBCOrders Pilots ‘Smash,' ‘Whitney,' More

NBC

has ordered four pilots -- Whitney, Prime Suspect, Up All Night and Smash -- to

series as the pick-up frenzy continues in advance of upfronts next week.

Smash,

from executive producer Steven Spielberg, is about the staging of a Broadway

musical starring Debra Messing and has been considered a shoo-in since it was a

project that new NBC topper Bob Greenblatt brought with him from Showtime. Also

nabbing an order is drama Prime Suspect, a revamp of the British procedural

series starring Maria Bello as a detective.

In

comedy, the Peacock picked up two projects from Universal Media Studios. Whitney,

is a multi-cam rom-com created by and starring comedian Whitney Cummings as one-half

of a young couple. Also

a go is Up All Night, a single-camera comedy that stars Christina Applegate as

prickly working mother who never thought she'd be a parent. Will Arnett has

signed on as Applegate's stay-at-home husband and the series is executive

produced by Lorne Michaels and co-stars Maya Rudolph.

NBC will formally announce its fall schedule at its upfront presentation in New York next Monday.