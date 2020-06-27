NBC Orders Pandemic-Themed Comedy
‘Connecting’ shows friends staying in touch through video chats during corona times
NBC has ordered a pandemic-themed comedy. Connecting, from Martin Gero and Brendan Gall, is described as “an ensemble comedy about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times.”
NBC is going straight-to-series on the show, which is produced by Universal Television. The network has ordered eight episodes.
Gero and Gall previously worked together on NBC drama Blindspot.
The Connecting concept came together quickly. Gero said on Twitter, “I’m so thrilled that my friends at @nbc and UTV have very quickly agreed with us and are allowing us to make 8 episodes of this show that was just an idea a couple of weeks ago.”
