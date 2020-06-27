NBC Orders Pandemic-Themed Comedy

NBC has ordered a pandemic-themed comedy. Connecting, from Martin Gero and Brendan Gall, is described as “an ensemble comedy about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times.”

NBC is going straight-to-series on the show, which is produced by Universal Television. The network has ordered eight episodes.

Gero and Gall previously worked together on NBC drama Blindspot.