NBC Orders Outbreak Drama from ‘Imitation Game’s Graham Moore

NBC has handed out a straight-to-series order for a drama from Graham Moore, who won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Imitation Game.

The 10-episode series, which will be directed by World War Z director Marc Forster, is a candid look at an outbreak that pushes its characters to extremes, revealing the best – and very worst – humanity has to offer.

The drama starts when a woman exhibits mysterious symptoms, she and her loved ones find themselves in the center of an epidemic with global consequences. Meanwhile, across the world, an FBI agent investigates a seemingly unrelated terrorist attack that leads him to the brink of madness.

The untitled drama is from Fifty Fathoms Productions, Tiger Aspect Productions, 2DUX², and Bristol Automotive in association with Endemol Shine Studios. Moore and Forster executive produce alongside Patrick Spence, Katie Swinden, Frith Tiplady, Nora Grossman and Ido Ostrowsky.

The series was co-developed with Sky U.K. and will air in the U.K. on Sky; NBC International Studios is handling distribution.