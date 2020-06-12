NBC Orders More ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’

NBC has renewed musical comedy-drama Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist for season two. The show premiered in January and season one, with 12 episodes, averaged a 0.7 rating in viewers 18-49 and 3.1 million viewers overall in live plus seven day Nielsens.

The series centers on Zoey, a computer coder in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her through popular songs. It helps her connect with the world like never before.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and how much joy it brought to everyone. We’re thrilled to bring it back and can’t wait to see how Zoey’s journey continues,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming, NBC Entertainment.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen.

Austin Winsberg writes and executive produces the series. Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne also executive produce.

Lionsgate and Universal Television produce in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment.

Season one is available on streaming service Peacock.