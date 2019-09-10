NBC Orders More ‘Songland’

NBC has renewed competition series Songland for a second season. The show, featuring songwriters and singers, is averaging a 1.1 in adults 18-49 and 5.1 million total viewers in live plus seven day Nielsens.

Songland premiered in May. It is airing Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The show has catapulted several songs to the iTunes music chart, including “Greenlight” by the Jonas Brothers and “Better Luck Next Time” by Kelsea Ballerini.

“The series’ innovative format takes an inside look at the creative process behind songwriting, and each episode provides one up-and-coming songwriter the opportunity to have their song recorded by a chart-topping artist and released immediately after the episode airs worldwide,” said NBC.

Season one guests include John Legend, Meghan Trainor, Macklemore and Charlie Puth.

Songland is executive produced by Audrey Morrissey, Dave Stewart, Chad Hines and Adam Levine. The show is produced by Live Animals in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, Dave Stewart Entertainment and 222 Productions.