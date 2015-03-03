NBC Orders Marlon Wayans-Hosted Variety Series

NBC has ordered six episodes of I Can Do That!, a variety series that will combine elements from The Voice and America’s Got Talent.

The competition series will see six celebrities attempt to perform acts that range from song and dance to magic and danger. Each week, the celebrities will watch three acts in the studio. The acts will span every variety of entertainment performance and at least one act per week will feature some of America’s biggest-name performers in a guest-starring role.

I Can Do That! will be hosted by Marlon Wayans. Celebrities participating are acclaimed dancer and choreographer Cheryl Burke, recording artists Joe Jonas, Nicole Scherzinger and Ciara, national standup comedian Jeff Dye and actor Alan Ritchson. The series is executive produced by Audrey Morrissey and Matilda Zoltowski. Rick Alvarez, Avi Armoza and Marlon Wayans will also executive produce.

The celebrities will perform the acts in groups of two. Once a celebrity chooses one of the acts – taking a page from The Voice’s rotating chairs, the celebrities will race to see which one gets to take on that act – he or she will choose a partner. With their acts selected, the duos make their way into the training studio where they will work with their expert coach for five days to produce an amazing act to perform on the following week’s show in front of a studio audience.

Unlike other competition series, I Can Do That! will not have judges or eliminations. At the end of the six weeks, one of the celebrities will be crowned the winner.

“I am looking forward to doing a fun, entertaining show that hopefully America loves and enjoys. It reminds me of the shows I used to watch as a kid," said Wayans. "The cast is amazing. It’s going to be a lot of fun to work with people whose work I admire and to see them in a different light. Who wouldn't want to work with Ciara, Nicole Scherzinger and Cheryl Burke? And my daughter said if I don't do a show with a Jonas brother, don't come home.”