NBC Orders Home Makeover Competition Series
NBC has ordered ten episodes of Renovation Nation, a
home makeover competition series from interior and product designer Nate Berkus.
Renovation Nation will showcase two separate teams as
they remodel homes around the country, with a new one each episode. The series
will conclude with a live finale where viewers will vote to determine the
winner and two dream homes will be given away to two viewers.
Berkus -- who will serve as host, mentor and judge to the
contestants, as well as executive produce the series -- is known for hosting
his own syndicated talk show for two years from 2010-12, and for his frequent
appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show.
"We are delighted to work with the incredibly talented
Nate Berkus, whose expertise, creativity and passion for design are
unparalleled in scope," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and
late-night programming. "We believe we are in a time where Americans want
to feel empowered and inspired to make changes to their homes; changes that
will not only increase their value and quality of life but at the same time -
not break the bank. Our goal is to showcase incredibly diverse architecture,
impeccable design and epic transformations unlike anything you've seen
before."
Renovation Nation is produced by Universal
Television. Craig Plestis, Tom Shelly and Berkus are executive producers.
