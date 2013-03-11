NBC Orders Home Makeover Competition Series

NBC has ordered ten episodes of Renovation Nation, a

home makeover competition series from interior and product designer Nate Berkus.

Renovation Nation will showcase two separate teams as

they remodel homes around the country, with a new one each episode. The series

will conclude with a live finale where viewers will vote to determine the

winner and two dream homes will be given away to two viewers.

Berkus -- who will serve as host, mentor and judge to the

contestants, as well as executive produce the series -- is known for hosting

his own syndicated talk show for two years from 2010-12, and for his frequent

appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

"We are delighted to work with the incredibly talented

Nate Berkus, whose expertise, creativity and passion for design are

unparalleled in scope," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and

late-night programming. "We believe we are in a time where Americans want

to feel empowered and inspired to make changes to their homes; changes that

will not only increase their value and quality of life but at the same time -

not break the bank. Our goal is to showcase incredibly diverse architecture,

impeccable design and epic transformations unlike anything you've seen

before."

Renovation Nation is produced by Universal

Television. Craig Plestis, Tom Shelly and Berkus are executive producers.