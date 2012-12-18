NBC Orders 'Hollywood Game Night' Game Show

NBC has ordered eight episodes of the new hour-long game

show series Hollywood Game Night, the

network said Tuesday.

The series is from Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) and based on his real-life game nights with

celebrities. In Hollywood Game Night,

two contestants in each episode will rub shoulders with celebrities to compete

for a cash prize.

"We are proud to be in business with

Sean Hayes, who creatively brings so many good ideas such as this new game show

romp that will be raucous and entertaining," said Paul Telegdy, president of

alternative and late night programming for NBC. "Our audience will feel as if

they are part of the party as we pull back the curtain on how today's Hollywood

stars play at home while our contestants can earn big money."

Hollywood

Game Night is produced by Hazy Mills Productions,

Mission Control Media and Universal Television, with Hayes, Todd Milliner,

Michael Agbabian and Dwight D. Smith serving as executive producers.