NBC Orders 'Hollywood Game Night' Game Show
NBC has ordered eight episodes of the new hour-long game
show series Hollywood Game Night, the
network said Tuesday.
The series is from Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) and based on his real-life game nights with
celebrities. In Hollywood Game Night,
two contestants in each episode will rub shoulders with celebrities to compete
for a cash prize.
"We are proud to be in business with
Sean Hayes, who creatively brings so many good ideas such as this new game show
romp that will be raucous and entertaining," said Paul Telegdy, president of
alternative and late night programming for NBC. "Our audience will feel as if
they are part of the party as we pull back the curtain on how today's Hollywood
stars play at home while our contestants can earn big money."
Hollywood
Game Night is produced by Hazy Mills Productions,
Mission Control Media and Universal Television, with Hayes, Todd Milliner,
Michael Agbabian and Dwight D. Smith serving as executive producers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.