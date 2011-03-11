NBC Orders Game Show ‘Still Standing'

NBC has picked up new competition

series Still Standing (working title)

where contestants will compete to out-guess 10 opponents in 10 trivia battles.

The network has ordered eight episodes

of Still Standing, which is based on

an Israeli series of the same title that premiered in December 2010.

"This game show has proven its

popularity overseas with its breakneck pace, physical humor and intense

face-offs," said Paul Telegdy, executive vice president, alternative programming,

NBC and Universal Media Studios. "U.S. audiences will surely enjoy its

swift and wit-filled antics."

One such antic: At the start of each

game, players are placed behind a coin whose value ranges from $1-$50,000,

which won't be revealed until a player loses and drops - literally, through a

trap door - out of the game.