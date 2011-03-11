NBC Orders Game Show ‘Still Standing'
NBC has picked up new competition
series Still Standing (working title)
where contestants will compete to out-guess 10 opponents in 10 trivia battles.
The network has ordered eight episodes
of Still Standing, which is based on
an Israeli series of the same title that premiered in December 2010.
"This game show has proven its
popularity overseas with its breakneck pace, physical humor and intense
face-offs," said Paul Telegdy, executive vice president, alternative programming,
NBC and Universal Media Studios. "U.S. audiences will surely enjoy its
swift and wit-filled antics."
One such antic: At the start of each
game, players are placed behind a coin whose value ranges from $1-$50,000,
which won't be revealed until a player loses and drops - literally, through a
trap door - out of the game.
