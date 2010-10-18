NBC Orders Full Seasons of ‘Event,' ‘LOLA,' ‘Outsourced'

NBC has picked up new series The Event, Law & Order: Los Angeles and Outsourced for full seasons, the network announced Monday.

Through last week's episodes, The Event has averaged a 3.0 rating/7 share in adults 18-49 and 9.1 million viewers, LOLA averaged a 2.5/7 and 8.7 million viewers and Outsourced averaged a 3.0/8 and 6.3 million viewers.

"We are pleased with the quality of The Event, Law & Order: Los Angeles and Outsourced, and feel they are an important part of helping to re-build our schedule and our studio pipeline," said Angela Bromstad, president of primetime entertainment at NBC and Universal Media Studios, in a statement. "We believe in these new series and the creative auspices behind them."