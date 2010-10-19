NBC Orders Full Seasons of 'Chase,' 'Chuck'

NBC has picked up full seasons of rookie drama Chase and

returning series Chuck, the network announced Tuesday. It has also ordered four more scripts for Undercovers.

Chase averaged

a 2.0 rating/5 share with adults 18-49 and 6.5 million viewers in its first

five telecasts this fall. Chuck averages

a 2.2/6 and 5.9 million viewers.

"Chase has

introduced an appealing new star to television audiences in Kelli Giddish and

we think it has potential to grow," said Angela Bromstad, president of

primetime entertainment for NBC and Universal Media Studios. "We also are

glad that Chuck will be with us for a

full season delivering its loyal, passionate audience."

Yesterday NBC announced full-season pickups for three otherfreshman shows: The Event, Law & Order: Los Angeles and Outsourced.