NBC Orders Full Season of 'Chicago Fire'
NBC has given freshman drama Chicago Fire a season-long commitment.
The firefighter drama from Dick Wolf is averaging a 2.4
rating with adults 18-49 and 8 million viewers on Wednesdays at 10 p.m., and
hit a series high for its most recent episode, which aired out of a special episode of The
Voice.
"We all love this thrilling new drama
with its sexy breakout cast. We are excited to see it gaining traction on our
schedule," said NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke.
Chicago
Fire joins Revolution, Go On and The New
Normal as NBC freshmen series with full season pickups.
