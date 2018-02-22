NBC Orders Fourth Season of Comedy ‘Superstore’

NBC has renewed Superstore for a 22-episode fourth season. Starring America Ferrera and Ben Feldman, Superstore centers around Amy (played by Ferrera), the most stalwart employee at big-box store Cloud 9, and Jonah (played by Feldman), who is often the target of his colleagues’ ribbing.

Season to date Superstore has grown +6% versus one year ago in adults 18-49 (1.7 rating), according to NBC, and +3% in total viewers (5.2 million), according to “most current” ratings averages from Nielsen Media Research.

“Superstore is one of our signature NBC comedies, and we’re so pleased to be bringing it back for the 2018-‘19 season,” said Jennifer Salke, president, NBC Entertainment.



Superstore was created and written by Justin Spitzer, who is an executive producer with director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad and Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green. It is produced by Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company and The District.

“This clever comedy, featuring America Ferrera, Ben Feldman and an incredibly talented ensemble cast, is a source of pride for the comedy team at NBC,” said Tracey Pakosta, co-president, scripted programming, NBC Entertainment. “I’m personally gratified that it has connected with audiences and critics alike.”