NBC Orders Four More Episodes of 'Guys With Kids'

NBC has given a limited back order to freshman comedy Guys With Kids, on Thursday picking up

four additional episodes of the Jimmy Fallon-produced sitcom.

Guys is the lone

rookie NBC series with its fate still in limbo, with the network previously canceling

fellow Wednesday comedy Animal Practice

and picking up full seasons of Revolution,

Go On, The New Normal and Chicago

Fire.

In its most recent episode, Guys averaged a 1.3 rating with adults 18-49 and 3.8 million

viewers, retaining 93% of its new lead-in Whitney.

The additional episodes brings Guys' order to 17, taking the comedy into midseason where it could

ultimately be replaced on the schedule with one of NBC's benched comedies such

as the retooled multi-cam version of UpAll Night.