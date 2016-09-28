NBC Orders Five More Episodes of ‘This Is Us’

NBC has ordered an additional five episodes of rookie drama This Is Us, bringing the full season order to 18. The show has enjoyed critical praise and a strong start with viewers. The premiere posted a 4.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.3 million viewers overall in L+5, according to Nielsen. Big-time social buzz—the show’s trailer was viewed more than 127 million times, says NBC, after the series was announced at the upfront presentations last spring—helped drive the strong debut.

“It’s a rare moment in this business when a show so instantly delivers both critical acclaim and hit ratings, but This Is Us is just such an extraordinary achievement,” said Jennifer Salke, president, NBC Entertainment. “Creator Dan Fogelman, along with co-directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa and the gifted producers, cast and crew, has delivered the kind of heart and depth that resonates with every segment of the audience.”

This Is Us follows a collection of characters whose life stories intertwine in curious ways. The cast includes Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown.

The show is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Fogelman is the writer and executive producer with Don Todd, while Jess Rosenthal, Charlie Gogolak and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra also executive produce.

“We are thrilled. This order for a complete first season of 18 episodes is exactly what we’d wanted and hoped for,” Fogelman said. “We’d carefully mapped out an 18-chapter story for the first year of the show, and this allows us to follow through with our exact initial intent. And to get the order so early on is a tremendous show of confidence and a boost for our entire cast and crew.”