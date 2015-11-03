NBC Orders Extra ‘Blindspot’ Episode

After placing a back-nine order for Blindspot last month, NBC has added one more episode to the order. The rookie drama, which posted a 2.2 in adults 18-49 Monday, and 8 million total viewers, per Nielsen’s overnights, will air 23 episodes this season.

Same goes for the Dick Wolf trio, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., NBC has confirmed. The network did not share its reasoning for the extensions.

Wolf’s Chicago Med debuts Nov. 17.

Blindspot, which kicked off in September with a prodigiously tattooed woman found in Times Square, was the first new broadcast series to get a full season order. Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions produce Blindspot; Martin Gero, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Mark Pellington and Marcos Siega are executive producers.