NBC Orders Endemol's 'Wall of Fame'

NBC, which debuts game show Hollywood Game Night on Thursday, ordered another one: Wall of Fame.

The new game show will have one family answer pop culture trivia to win money, but only if they also guess whether members of the show's celebrity "Wall of Fame" also gave the right answer.

Endemol USA, which previously produced Deal or No Deal for NBC, will produce Wall of Fame.

"This series offers something for everyone in a unique game show format that rewards families who know their pop culture trivia," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late-night programming. "Our celebrities will add an extra element of surprise as they too will have their knowledge tested -- providing a high potential for many unpredictable and raucous answers."