NBC Orders Culinary Competition Show With Adam Richman

NBC has picked up a new culinary game show Food Fighters

to be hosted by Travel Channel personality Adam Richman (Man v. Food).

The series pits top amateur cooks against six professional

chefs who will each prepare the same dish to be sampled in a blind taste test

of culinary judges. The home cooks win increasing cash prizes for every

professional chef they beat.

Food Fighters is created by Tim Puntillo in

collaboration with Electus. The series is the first of the studio's new

partnership with Puntillo's production entity, which it recently acquired.

A premiere date for the series is to be announced.