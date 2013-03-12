NBC Orders Culinary Competition Show With Adam Richman
NBC has picked up a new culinary game show Food Fighters
to be hosted by Travel Channel personality Adam Richman (Man v. Food).
The series pits top amateur cooks against six professional
chefs who will each prepare the same dish to be sampled in a blind taste test
of culinary judges. The home cooks win increasing cash prizes for every
professional chef they beat.
Food Fighters is created by Tim Puntillo in
collaboration with Electus. The series is the first of the studio's new
partnership with Puntillo's production entity, which it recently acquired.
A premiere date for the series is to be announced.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.