NBC Orders Comedy 'Working the Engels'

NBC has ordered a 12-episode comedy Working the Engels that it will coproduce with Halfire-Core Entertainment and Shaw Media.



Working the Engels marks the first time a U.S. and Canadian broadcaster have collaborated to produce a half-hour network comedy.

The series, created and written by Katie and Jane Ford, centers on a family who must band together following the death of their father and breadwinner, which leaves them with a mountain of debt. The series will star Andrea Martin, of SCTV fame and Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Azura Skye (American Horror Story) and Benjamin Arthur (Less Than Kind).

Katie Ford, Jane Ford, Howard Busgang, Tom Nursall and Noreen Halpern serve as executive producers.