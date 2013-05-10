NBC Orders Comedy 'Undateable,' Drama 'Ironside,' 'Chicago Fire' Spinoff

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Updated 1:24 p.m. ET



NBC resumed its new series orders on Friday, picking up the multi-camera comedy Undateable from executive producer Bill Lawrence (Cougar Town), an update of the classic NBC drama Ironside starring Blair Underwood and the Chicago Fire spinoff Chicago PD.

Undateable focuses on a confident slacker/player (Whitney's Chris D'Elia) who takes on the task of teaching his roommate and his romantically-challenged friends about the game of love. The series is from Warner Bros. Television and Doozer Productions.

Police drama Ironside, based on the original series that aired from 1967-75, stars Underwood (The Event) as an NYPD detective relegated to a wheelchair after a shooting who takes on the city's most difficult cases with his hand-picked team. The series is from Universal Television, Davis Entertainment and Yellow Brick Road Productions.

Chicago PD, from executive producer Dick Wolf, follows the detectives at the Chicago Police Department's intelligence unit who combat organized crime, drug trafficking and high profile murder. The drama is from Universal Television and Wolf Films.

On Thursday NBC picked three new comedies -- About a Boy, The Family Guide and Sean Saves the World -- to join its Michael J. Fox series, as well as ordered the dramas Crisis and Believe.