NBC Orders Comedies ‘Powerless’ and ‘Trial & Error’

NBC added a pair of series orders to its list of shows, including an offbeat superhero comedy and a legal comedy. Powerless is a comedy set in the DC Comics world, with Vanessa Hudgens as an insurance adjuster specializing in covering damage caused by superheroes. Ben Queen is the writer and executive producer, and Michael Patrick Jann is a director and exec producer.

The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Trial & Error is a fish out of water comedy featuring a New York lawyer in a tiny southern town. John Lithgow plays a poetry professor accused of murder. Jeff Astrof and Matt Miller are writers and executive producers and Jeffrey Blitz directs.

Trial & Error is produced by Barge Productions and Good Session Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

NBC previously announced series orders for comedy The Good Place and dramas Taken and Emerald City. The remainder of its lineup additions will be revealed at the network upfront presentation May 16.