NBC Orders ‘Coach’ Sequel Series

Actor Craig T. Nelson will reprise the role of Hayden Fox from the long-running comedy Coach in a sequel series for NBC. The network has given the new show a 13-episode straight-to-series order.

No additional casting has yet been set.

Universal Television will produce the new series, which will be written and executive produced by Coach creator Barry Kemp.

Coach ran for 198 episodes on ABC beginning in 1989. Nelson won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1992 for his portrayal of a beleaguered college football coach at a state university.

The new multi-camera series — whose story picks up 18 years after the end of the original — is the most recent in a string of revivals of old broadcast shows. In February, CBS premiered an updated version of The Odd Couple. In October, Showtime announced that it was developing a sequel to Twin Peaks, David Lynch –produced former ABC drama