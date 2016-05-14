NBC Orders ‘Blacklist’ Spinoff

Aiming to capitalize on the success of drama The Blacklist, NBC has ordered a spinoff for next season called The Blacklist: Redemption. In the new series, undercover operative Tom Keen joins forces with Susan “Scottie” Hargrave, played by Famke Janssen, the chief of a covert mercenary organization. Tom discovers that Scottie is actually his biological mother, and begins his own covert mission to find out more about his past.

The series comes from John Eisendrath Productions, Flatwater Scribe and Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Eisendrath and Jon Bokenkamp are writers and executive producers. John Fox and John Davis also executive produce while Michael Dinner directs.