NBC Orders 'Biggest Loser' Spinoff

NBC's extending its Biggest Loser strategy, picking up a new spinoff of the hit competish to star trainer Jillian Michaels.

Losing It with Jillian Michaels will follow the host as she moves in with families to help change their diet and exercise habits. Reveille and Empowered Media are producing.

The show, which has been given an eight-episode order, is looking for families with kids aged nine and up to help promote healthier lifestyles. "She is ready to teach your family how to exercise, eat right and be healthy in every facet of your life," the show's casting call said.

Series takes its title from Michaels' best selling book about improved lifestyles.

Decision to spin off The Biggest Loser comes as the show, now in its eighth season, continues to grow -- bucking the trend this season of most veteran reality shows, which have been posting declines.

Michaels is set to exec produce Losing It, along with Giancarlo Chersich and Reveille's Howard T. Owens.

Michael Schneider writes for B&C sister publication Daily Variety.