NBC Orders Bear Grylls Survival Series

NBC has ordered a new summer reality series starring survivalist Bear Grylls, the network announced Thursday. Running Wild with Bear Grylls is scheduled to premiere July 28.

The series, comprised of six one-hour episodes, will feature Grylls accompanying celebrities such as Zac Efron, Ben Stiller and Channing Tatum on 48-hour excursions into remote locations.

“Bear’s incredible spirit is absolutely contagious, not only with his celebrity partners but with the viewing audience as well,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. “We can’t wait to see how these epic adventures will profoundly change those who take the challenge.”

Other celebrities slated to appear on the show include Deion Sanders, Tom Arnold and Tamron Hall.

Grylls recently starred in NBC’s Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls. He is best known for his former Discovery series Man vs. Wild.

Running Wild will be executive produced by Grylls, Ben Silverman, Chris Grant, Corie Henson, Laura Caraccioli, Doug McCallie and Viki Cacciatore. The series will be produced by Electus and Bear Grylls Ventures.