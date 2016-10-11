NBC Orders Alternative Comedy ‘Common Sense’

NBC has ordered six episodes of a half-hour alternative comedy series called Common Sense, where people from all walks of life offer their opinions on the news. NBC describes the people-on-the-street feedback as “unfiltered, completely real, and very funny.”

The format was developed by Studio Lambert for the BBC, which will be launching a British version of the show early next year. Studio Lambert/All3Media and Universal Television Alternative Studio are producing the U.S. series.

“We can’t wait to listen in, laugh and capture the authentic, entertaining ways everyday people are reacting to the news of the week,” said Meredith Ahr, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio. “As the creator of some of the most groundbreaking formats of our time, we are honored to partner with Stephen [Lambert, Studio Lambert CEO] on something so original and timely.”

Filmed in real time, the format delivers topical news and what NBC calls “watercooler moments of the week” from coffee shops, gyms, bars and workplaces around the nation.

“We are delighted to be working with Meredith and her team in making an innovative comedy with real people filmed across America,” said Lambert. “The series will build on our experience of producing the fast turnaround global hit Gogglebox and its U.S. version, The People’s Couch.”

Executive producers are Lambert, Tania Alexander, Alex Katz, Greg Lipstone and Greg Goldman.