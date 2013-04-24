NBC Orders 24-Hour Live Competition Series for Fall

NBC has picked up The Million Second Quiz, a live

competition series to take place for 12 consecutive days and nights, with

episodes airing in primetime this fall and on NBCUniversal's digital platforms.

Contestants will battle each other in trivia challenges from

a gigantic hourglass-shaped structure in New York City, which will double as

living quarters for the four players in the game. Other contestants will

attempt to unseat these reigning champs during primetime, with viewers able to

play along at home in real time and win a chance to appear on the show. The

winner will claim up to $10 million in prize money.

"The Million Second Quiz is a genre-redefining

spectacle." said Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and late night

programming, NBC Entertainment. "It is a game, a social experiment, and a

live interactive event all wrapped into a uniquely sticky entertainment

experience. What is exceptional about The Million Second Quiz is that it

embraces technology's ability to allow everyone in America to actively

participate and compete in a way that has never been done."

In additional to the digital interactivity, Million

Second Quiz will allow NBC affiliates to interact with the show and spotlight

local contestants from their area.

The series is produced by All3 Media America,

Studio Lambert and Universal Television.