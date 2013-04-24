NBC Orders 24-Hour Live Competition Series for Fall
NBC has picked up The Million Second Quiz, a live
competition series to take place for 12 consecutive days and nights, with
episodes airing in primetime this fall and on NBCUniversal's digital platforms.
Contestants will battle each other in trivia challenges from
a gigantic hourglass-shaped structure in New York City, which will double as
living quarters for the four players in the game. Other contestants will
attempt to unseat these reigning champs during primetime, with viewers able to
play along at home in real time and win a chance to appear on the show. The
winner will claim up to $10 million in prize money.
"The Million Second Quiz is a genre-redefining
spectacle." said Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and late night
programming, NBC Entertainment. "It is a game, a social experiment, and a
live interactive event all wrapped into a uniquely sticky entertainment
experience. What is exceptional about The Million Second Quiz is that it
embraces technology's ability to allow everyone in America to actively
participate and compete in a way that has never been done."
In additional to the digital interactivity, Million
Second Quiz will allow NBC affiliates to interact with the show and spotlight
local contestants from their area.
The series is produced by All3 Media America,
Studio Lambert and Universal Television.
