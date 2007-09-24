NBC Orders 13 Episodes of Fear Itself

NBC

ordered 13 episodes of Fear Itself, a horror-anthology series the network hopes to have ready for next summer.

The series of 60-minute installments, from the Masters of Horrorcreators, will go into production early next year.

"This is a different deal model that allows us to broadcast an increasingly popular form of storytelling and provides NBC with genre entertainment that appeals to younger audiences," NBC Universal co-chairman Ben Silverman said. "Our goal is to produce more scripted programming in the summer for year-round programming -- and everyone knows how well horror movies perform in summer."

The show is from Lionsgate and Industry Entertainment. Keith Addis, Andrew Deane and Mick Garris (all from Masters of Horror) are on board as executive producers.

"NBC's leadership thinks 'out of the box,' and I believe this is the first show of its type on network television," said Industry Entertainment partner Deane.