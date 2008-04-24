NBC to Officially Confirm Jimmy Fallon as Late-Night Host

NBC is finally expected to announce Jimmy Fallon as its new late-night host between now and its May 12 upfront presentation.

NBC’s selection of Fallon was first reported by B&C last year. Fallon inked a development deal with the network in February 2007.

Fallon would fill the 12:30 a.m. late-night spot that is scheduled to be vacated by Conan O’Brien next year if NBC goes ahead with its plan for O’Brien to replace Jay Leno on The Tonight Show.