NBC Offers ‘Chicago Justice’ Sneak Peek March 1

NBC will preview the Dick Wolf drama Chicago Justice Wednesday, March 1, following a Wolf crossover event that features Chicago Fire at 8 and Chicago P.D. at 9. Those two introduce a storyline that NBC says “seamlessly flows into Chicago Justice.”

Chicago Justice will take its scheduled Sunday 9 p.m. slot March 5.

NBC describes the new show thusly: “Just like their brethren in the Chicago P.D., the State’s Attorney’s dedicated team of prosecutors and investigators navigate heated city politics and controversy head-on, while fearlessly pursuing justice. As they take on the city’s high-stakes and often media-frenzied cases, they must balance public opinion, power struggles within the system and their unwavering passion for the law.”

The cast includes Philip Winchester, Carl Weathers and Monica Barbaro.

Chicago Justice is produced by Wolf Films in association with Universal Television.

Wolf executive produces the show alongside Michael S. Chernuchin, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Wolf is also behind Chicago Med.