NBC Obtains U.S. Rights To Comedy Series 'Welcome To Sweden'

NBC has purchased the U.S. broadcast rights to the half-hour comedy Welcome To Sweden from Entertainment One.

The series, which was originally announced in May and picked up by Sweden's TV4, is the first project produced by Amy Poehler and her brother Greg Poehler.



Welcome To Sweden is based on Greg Poehler's life and chronicles the journey of a man, played by Poehler, who falls in love with a Swedish woman and then follows her to her home country.

"This show is a 'first' on so many levels," said Carrie Stein, executive VP, global production for eOne Television. "It's the first English language comedy for TV4; the first television show Greg Poehler has ever created AND starred in AND executive produced with his sister Amy; and it's the first time NBC has been involved with a comedy shot in Stockholm with a large Swedish cast!!! The reason this comedy has attracted all these people is because its theme is universal — love conquers all…even if it means moving to Sweden."

Josephine Bornebusch, Lena Olin, Illeana Douglas and Patrick Duffy also star in the show, which will feature cameos from Amy Poehler, Will Ferrell, Aubrey Plaza and Gene Simmons.

The show is the first comedy from Amy and Greg Poehler's production company Syskon and is produced in partnership with eOne, TV4, FLX and Syskon.