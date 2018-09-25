‘NBC Nightly News’ Wins Season Demo Race, ‘World News Tonight’ Takes Total Viewers

NBC Nightly News won the 2017-2018 season in terms of viewers 25-54, averaging 1.84 million viewers in that demo, ahead of ABC World News Tonight’s 1.76 million and CBS Evening News’ 1.28 million, according to Nielsen’s most current ratings.

World News Tonight had the most total viewers for 2017-2018, with 8.59 million tuning in to the evening news on average, ahead of NBC Nightly News at 8.11 million and CBS Evening News at 6.19 million.

World News Tonight was up 4% in total viewers for 2017-2018 and 1% in 25-54. NBC and CBS were down versus the previous season.

Lester Holt anchors NBC Nightly News. David Muir anchors World News Tonight and Jeff Glor has the job at CBS Evening News.