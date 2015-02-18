‘NBC Nightly News’ Remains in Lead With Lester Holt

Lester Holt helped NBC maintain its lead among the evening newscasts, as NBC Nightly News won its 282th straight week among total viewers for the week of Feb. 9.

Nightly News averaged 9.4 million viewers for the week, which included the six-month suspension of anchor Brian Williams last Tuesday. That was down 8% from last week but right around Nightly News’ season-to-date average of 9.35 million. NBC led ABC’s World News Tonight (9.03 million) by 4% and CBS Evening News (7.6 million) by 24%; ABC and CBS were down from last week.

Within the adults 25-54 news demo, Nightly News led for the sixth straight week with 2.29 million viewers, coming just ahead of World News’ 2.24 million demo watchers. CBS drew 1.79 million viewers in the demo. All three newscasts were down in the demo from last week as well.

Compared to the same week last year, NBC was down 18% in both total viewers and the demo – it should be noted that was the first full week of the Sochi Winter Olympics. CBS was down 4% in total viewers and 16% in the news demo. ABC posted a 9% among total viewers but was down 6% in the demo.