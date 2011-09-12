NBC Newsmag Named 'Rock Center with Brian Williams'
NBC News' upcoming primetime newsmagazine has been named
Rock Center with Brian Williams.
The weekly, hour-long live broadcast will premiere on an
unspecified date this season. Rock Center is anchored by Williams with correspondents
Harry Smith, Kate Snow, and others contributing.
"NBC News' pursuit of journalistic excellence begins
everyday inside the hallways of our Rock Center headquarters," said NBC
News President Steve Capus in making the announcement.
"Hopefully our journalism will speak louder than any
name," added Williams. "If it doesn't, perhaps people will tune in to Rock
Center hoping to see Tina Fey."
David Corvo is senior executive producer of Rock Center and
Rome Hartman is executive producer.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.