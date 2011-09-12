NBC Newsmag Named 'Rock Center with Brian Williams'

NBC News' upcoming primetime newsmagazine has been named

Rock Center with Brian Williams.

The weekly, hour-long live broadcast will premiere on an

unspecified date this season. Rock Center is anchored by Williams with correspondents

Harry Smith, Kate Snow, and others contributing.

"NBC News' pursuit of journalistic excellence begins

everyday inside the hallways of our Rock Center headquarters," said NBC

News President Steve Capus in making the announcement.

"Hopefully our journalism will speak louder than any

name," added Williams. "If it doesn't, perhaps people will tune in to Rock

Center hoping to see Tina Fey."

David Corvo is senior executive producer of Rock Center and

Rome Hartman is executive producer.