NBC News Washington Bureau Chief Heads To CNN

On the same day that Comcast is taking control of NBCU, CNN

announced that NBC News senior VP and Washington Bureau Chief Mark Whitaker is

joining the cable net as executive vice president and managing editor.

He will report to CNN Worldwide President Jim Walton and be

responsible for "overseeing and integrating news and editorial content

across all of CNN's domestic and international networks and digital

platforms."

Whitaker, former editor of Newsweek, had been with NBC since

2007.

He starts his new job Feb. 14. It is a newly created position.

The new managing editor position was announced last fall

when Walton named the new heads of CNN U.S. and HLN following the departure of

Jon Klein as CNN U.S. president. Ken Jautz was named EVP of CNN U.S., replacing

Klein, and Scot Safon was named EVP of HLN.

The point of the new position is to have someone focused on

the big picture across all the growing digital, international and domestic

platforms, with all EVPs reporting to Walton.