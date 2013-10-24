NBC News' Vivian Schiller to Leave for Twitter

NBC News chief digital officer Vivian Schiller will leave at the end of the year to join Twitter.

Schiller, who announced the move on her twitter account, will be the company's head of news partnerships. "Excited to join @Twitter as Head of News in January. Leaving @NBCNews at year's end. Grateful to my beloved colleagues for 2+ great years." Her job will be to will oversee partnerships with news organizations.

Twitter confirmed the news on its news account as well: "We're thrilled to announce @VivianSchiller is joining the team as Twitter's new Head of News Partnerships. She starts in January!"

AllThingsD was first to report that Schiller would likely be taking the role.