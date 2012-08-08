NBC News, TV One Partner on Election Coverage
NBC News is partnering with TV One for coverage of the 2012
presidential election tailored to a black audience, the networks announced
Wednesday.
The partnership will have TV One, which like NBC is partly
owned by Comcast, airing four-hour broadcasts on the final evenings of the
Republican and Democratic conventions on Aug. 30 and Sept. 6, respectively.
NBC News' Craig Melvin will anchor coverage on both
convention nights and the evening of the November general election, branded "TV
One: One Vote Matters," and TV One's Washington Watch host Roland Martin will
contribute segments and analysis. It will be the first time that TV One will
offer national convention coverage.
"This collaboration with TV One enables us to directly serve
the Black community during this important election season- extending the reach
of our journalism while tapping into TV One's loyal viewership," said NBC News president
Steve Capus in a statement.
Added TV One president and CEO Wonya Lucas, "By partnering
with NBC News, TV One is keeping to its mission of continuing to raise the bar
for the network by providing our viewers with programming that is informative
and has a direct impact on their lives as well as those of their families."
