NBC News, Telemundo Partner on Election Coverage
NBC News is teaming up with Telemundo for coverage of the
presidential election under its "Decision 2012" banner, the companies said
Thursday.
The companies, which are both owned by NBCUniversal, will
combine newsgathering assets and journalists, giving Telemundo access to NBC
News' political content and giving NBC News the benefit of Telemundo's
expertise in the Hispanic community.
NBC News senior VP Alexandra Wallace will oversee the new
partnership, which will include joint monthly polls, coverage of the campaigns
and conventions, and events around the role of the Hispanic vote, estimated at
22 million eligible voters in 2012.
The partnership gives Telemundo access to the resources of a
major Engligh-language news organization, much like the announcement last month
that Univision will launch an Hispanic TV network with ABC News.
While that channel will not premiere until 2013, a website is expected to
launch this summer in time for the election.
