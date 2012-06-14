NBC News, Telemundo Partner on Election Coverage

NBC News is teaming up with Telemundo for coverage of the

presidential election under its "Decision 2012" banner, the companies said

Thursday.

The companies, which are both owned by NBCUniversal, will

combine newsgathering assets and journalists, giving Telemundo access to NBC

News' political content and giving NBC News the benefit of Telemundo's

expertise in the Hispanic community.

NBC News senior VP Alexandra Wallace will oversee the new

partnership, which will include joint monthly polls, coverage of the campaigns

and conventions, and events around the role of the Hispanic vote, estimated at

22 million eligible voters in 2012.

The partnership gives Telemundo access to the resources of a

major Engligh-language news organization, much like the announcement last month

that Univision will launch an Hispanic TV network with ABC News.

While that channel will not premiere until 2013, a website is expected to

launch this summer in time for the election.