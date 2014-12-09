NBC News Taps Janelle Rodriguez for Senior VP of Editorial

Janelle Rodriguez will join NBC News as senior VP of editorial, NBC News president Deborah Turness announced Tuesday.

She will start her new role in January and will report to Turness.

“We began the search for this position on the leadership team approximately six months ago, and in Janelle, we have found the right combination of skills and expertise,” said Turness. “In this role her job is to focus on one thing - journalism - and to bring together the great talent, assets and experience at NBC News to better serve the entire organization. “

Rodriguez will oversee the investigations and medical editorial units and head the editorial direction of breaking news.

Rodriguez comes from CNN, where she served as VP of programming since 2012.