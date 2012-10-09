NBC News Shakes Up Management Team

NBC News president Steve Capus on Tuesday announced a number of changes to the division's management structure, including the promotion of Antoine Sanfuentes as his chief deputy.

Sanfuentes, who had been NBC News' Washington D.C. bureau chief becomes senior VP, NBC News where he will be based in New York to oversee Nightly News with Brian Williams, the D.C. bureau, strategic partnerships, investigative reporting and diversity initiatives.

Alex Wallace, who had been Capus' deputy, will move to be executive producer of Rock Center with Brian Williams, replacing Rome Hartman. Wallace will remain senior VP and oversee Ann Curry's production unit. Hartman will work with Mark Lukasiewicz in the NBC News specials unit on election coverage for the short-term.

David Verdi has been promoted to senior VP, worldwide news gathering to oversee news affiliate partnerships and the NBC News Channel. Bob Horner will continue to lead the News Channel and Lloyd Siegel in affiliaterelations management.

Ken Strickland will replace Sanfuentes as VP and Washington D.C. bureau chief with Meaghan Rady promoted to deputy Washington bureau chief.