NBC News Partners With Retirement Living For 'Daily Cafe' Show

NBC News will become Retirement Living's production partner in a new version of current affairs show Daily Cafe that will be anchored from New York and Washington.



The show, which returns from production hiatus Nov. 11 at noon-1 p.m., had been produced by Retirement Living out of ABC News' Washington bureau, but the channel didn't renew that agreement, with a spokesperson saying at the time it was retooling the show and would seek other production facilities.



ABC had provided the studio facilities, but NBC is putting its brand on the show as well as providing its production facilities in New York and Washington.



The show will be co-hosted from Washington by former Love Boat co-star, Congressman and WMAL(AM) morning host Fred Grandy, who had been co-hosting the show before (it has been on hiatus since spring and is going into its third season). But Grandy's Washington co-host, Felicia Taylor, has been replaced by MSNBC anchor Alex Witt, who will weigh in from 30 Rock in New York.



NBC News briefs will air at the top, middle and bottom of the hour, and NBC correspondents will be tapped for segments in the show.



Retirement living targets the 50-plus boomer generation with familiar TV series and lifestyle programming.