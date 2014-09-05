NBC News Names Scarborough Senior Political Analyst

NBC News has named Joe Scarborough its senior political analyst.

Scarborough will also be a regular contributor to the revamped Meet the Press, which will see Chuck Todd take over for David Gregory as moderator beginning Sept. 7.

Scarborough will join NBC News' election coverage team as well as offer political analysis on other NBC News platforms, including the Today show. He will continue to cohost his MSNBC program Morning Joe.

"Joe has one of the best political minds in the NBC family,” said Todd. “His love of politics and passion for debate will guarantee the kind of robust conversation that has always been a hallmark of Meet the Press, and I look forward to the reported analysis he'll bring to the table."